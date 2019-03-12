Music Director Muti Joins CSO Musicians On The Picket Lines
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has extended its contract with Muti as its music director through the 2022 season. The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 saying Muti's current contract goes through 2020 and the new contract will extend through August 2022. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)
Musicians for the Chicago Symphony Orchestra are into day two of a walkout. The group’s music director Riccardo Muti joined demonstrators this morning on the picket lines outside of Symphony Center at 220 South Michigan Avenue. The strike started yesterday and the sticking points include benefits, vacation time and pension contributions. Management announced that they hope to be back at the bargaining table by Friday.