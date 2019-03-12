Music Director Muti Joins CSO Musicians On The Picket Lines

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2018 file photo, Italian Maestro Riccardo Muti conducts the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra during the traditional New Year's concert at the golden hall of Vienna's Musikverein, Austria, The Chicago Symphony Orchestra has extended its contract with Muti as its music director through the 2022 season. The orchestra made the announcement Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2018 saying Muti's current contract goes through 2020 and the new contract will extend through August 2022. (AP Photo/Ronald Zak File)