Mutual Decision To Part Ways With Joliet City Manager
By Monica DeSantis
Oct 12, 2018 @ 7:00 AM
Joliet City Manager David Hales in studio with Scott Slocum/2017

Just shy of one year being on the job, the City of Joliet is parting ways with City Manager David Hales. In a press release from the City, the council meeting on Tuesday, October 16th will include an action item authorizing separation of the City Manager’s employment from Joliet. Hales employment will cease the day after on October 17th. Some media reports suggest it was Hales’ decision to leave his post of less than a year. But a high ranking official in the city of Joliet has confirmed to WJOL that the decision was mutual. Hales came to Joliet from Bloomington. His annual salary was $215,000. City council will go into executive session on Monday, October 15 and negotiate a settlement for Hales. The full council will vote on the separation agreement on Tuesday.

