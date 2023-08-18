MyGrain Brewing Company In Joliet Closed Its Door Permanently

MyGrain Brewing Co. has announced on Facebook that they will be closing their doors permanently on August 19th. After 6 years located in the historic Union Station in downtown Joliet, the microbrewer is going out of business this weekend. On the FB post MyGrain says they fully never recovered from the setbacks they experienced during COVID. The full post below: Friends, family, and customers,

I am extremely sad to announce that after 6 years we will be closing our doors permanently on August 19th. It’s been a long and fun journey for us, we loved being part of the Joliet community and helping the downtown area grow. We are going to miss everyone and we want to thank you for all your support and for letting us share our love of craft beers and cuisine with you. Thank you to my hard-working employees, you were the backbone to MyGrain Brewing Company and I owe every ounce of success and every positive review to your hard work and service.

Unfortunately, we never fully recovered from the setbacks we experienced during covid and I do not want MyGrain Brewing Company to continue operating if we cannot bring you the service, food and brews that you have come to expect from us. Our customers and our employees deserve more than we can currently provide in these conditions. We have a few more days of open doors and full service. I hope to see all of our loyal customers this week and share our sincere apologies in person.

One final “Cheers” to my friends and neighbors.