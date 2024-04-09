Name The Street Sweeper Contest: Submit Your Ideas for a Chance to Leave Your Mark on Frankfort’s Streets

The Village of Frankfort is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of a new state-of-the-art street sweeper, a significant investment aimed at enhancing the cleanliness and upkeep of our roadways. Now, we are turning to our community to help us give this vital addition to our fleet a suitable name.

Introducing the “Name the Street Sweeper Contest,” a unique opportunity for residents a chance to leave their mark on Frankfort streets.

Submission Deadline:

Residents of the Village of Frankfort are encouraged to submit their suggestions for the name of the new street sweeper by 5:00 PM CST on Wednesday, April 17, 2024. Submissions can be made conveniently through our online form available here: https://frankfort.rja.revize.com/forms/8508 or in-person at the Village Hall.

Guidelines:

We kindly request that each participant only provide one entry. Suggestions should aim to infuse personality and/or allude to the function of the street sweeper.

Announcement & Prizes:

A panel of Village Staff will review all entries, considering factors such as creativity, originality, and suitability for a street sweeper. The winning name will be unveiled on Thursday, April 18, 2024, via our official Facebook page and the Village website. The individuals who submitted the winning name will have an exclusive opportunity to take a photo with the street sweeper on Earth Day at Village Hall at 8 AM, alongside Mayor Keith Ogle and the elected officials.

Mayor Keith Ogle remarked, “As our village invests in the latest street sweeping technology, we recognize the importance of community involvement in naming this essential addition. The ‘Name the Street Sweeper Contest’ not only allows our residents to contribute creatively but also fosters a sense of ownership over our village’s cleanliness. I’m excited to see the imaginative ideas our community comes up with and the sense of pride it instills in our streets.”