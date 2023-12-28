Naperville Babysitter Charged With Stabbing Children

Pre-Trial released is denied for a Naperville woman accused of stabbing two young children she was babysitting last month. Jennifer Kouchoukos faces multiple charges, including two counts of Attempted First-Degree Murder.

Prosecutors say Lisle police officers responded November 17th to a home on Matson Lane. Investigators believe Kouchoukos stabbed a four-year-old and one-year-old multiple times. The suspect was treated and released from the hospital before being taken to the DuPage County Jail.

On November 17, 2023, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Lisle police officers responded to a residence on Matson Lane for a report of a suicide attempt. Upon their arrival, officers observed one of the children sitting in a bathroom covered in blood and the other child sitting nearby on the kitchen floor, also covered in blood. Officers also observed the defendant wearing blood-soaked clothing near the vanity in the same bathroom as the first child. The children were immediately taken to a local hospital for medical attention and subsequently transferred to Comer Children’s Hospital in Chicago. Kouchoukos, who was unresponsive to any questions or commands, was taken to a local hospital for medical attention. Following an investigation into the incident, it is alleged that while Kouchoukos was babysitting the children, she stabbed both children multiple times in their back and chest areas. When processing the scene, authorities located multiple knives stained with what appeared to be blood, an empty bottle of wine and a nearly empty bottle of rum. On December 26, 2023, Kouchoukos was released from the hospital and transported to the DuPage County Jail.

“This is an extremely disturbing case for all those involved,” Berlin said. “We are all very grateful that the injuries sustained by the young girls in this case were not life threatening and that they both appear to be on the road to recovery. I commend Lisle Police Department for their efforts on this very upsetting case. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Fisher and Investigator Leticia Rodriguez-Lilly of the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center for their work preparing charges against this defendant.”

“What a horrific incident our officers were faced with, I cannot praise them enough,” Licko said. “Once they knew there were injured children inside, the officers rushed into the house without hesitation. I commend them for executing their job skillfully and professionally. I especially want to thank Detective Sergeant Jim Eccardt and his team for their hard work on this challenging case. In addition, I’d like to thank the DuPage County Children’s Advocacy Center and State’s Attorney Bob Berlin’s office for their support and legal guidance.”

Kouchoukos’ next court appearance is scheduled for January 12, 2024, for arraignment in front of Judge Brian Telander.