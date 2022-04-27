      Weather Alert

Naperville Crash With Semi Seriously Injures One, Closes Major Road For Hours

Apr 27, 2022 @ 5:04pm

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at approximately 10:24 a.m., the Naperville Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street for a crash involving a semi-truck and a motorcycle. The driver of the motorcycle, a 37-year-old male out of Naperville, was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The initial investigation indicated that the motorcycle, a 2012 gray Kawasaki, was traveling southbound on Illinois Route 59 approaching 95th Street. The motorcycle proceeded straight through the intersection and collided with a semi-truck that was turning westbound onto 95th Street from northbound Illinois Route 59. The motorcycle then caught fire, causing the trailer to also catch fire.

Due to the nature of the crash, Traffic Crash Reconstruction Specialists from the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit and the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigative Team (MERIT) responded to the scene to investigate. Parts of southbound Illinois Route 59 and 95th Street were closed while the crash was under investigation. The roadway was reopened at approximately 4:33 p.m.

The crash investigation is on-going. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at (630) 305-5477.

Popular Posts
Authorities announce updates in deadly Shorewood shooting
Defense Calls For Mistrial In Jeremy Boshears First Degree Murder Trial
NorthPoint continues to move forward
The cookie in the pink box coming to another Illinois town
Weekend lane closures on eastbound I-80 in Joliet
Connect With Us Listen To Us On