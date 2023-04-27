1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Naperville Gun Shop Owner Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Block Assault Weapons Ban

April 27, 2023 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

A gun store owner in suburban Chicago is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to put both a local and state assault weapons ban on hold until a decision in federal court is made.  The request was filed yesterday by Robert Bevis, the owner of Law Weapons & Supply in Naperville.  A previous request by Bevis to block the state’s assault weapons ban was denied by a federal appeals court in Chicago.  Bevis is part of lawsuits challenging Naperville’s ordinance and Illinois‘ law, which bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines in the state.

