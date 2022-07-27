      Weather Alert

Naperville Investigating Why Sirens Didn’t Activate During Tornado

Jul 27, 2022 @ 12:04pm
The City of Naperville is investigating why outdoor warning sirens didn’t activate this past weekend when a tornado hit the western suburb.  The National Weather Service indicated that an EF-0 tornado hit Naperville Saturday morning.  City officials have determined that the National Weather Service never issued a tornado warning for the Naperville area before or during this time, which is why the sirens didn’t activate before or during this tornado.  Officials are reviewing internal policies and procedures around the outdoor warning systems. 

