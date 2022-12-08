Naperville Man Found Deceased In A Vehicle In Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook police department/md

On December 6th, 2022, at approximately 10:39am, Bolingbrook Police officers were dispatched to a report of suspicious circumstances in a parking lot on the 600 block of W. Boughton Rd. Upon arrival officers located a male, deceased in a vehicle. The Bolingbrook Police Investigations Division and Will County Coroner were notified and responded to the scene. The victim was identified as Eric O. Stubblefield, 38 years of age, of the 200 block of E. Bailey, Naperville.

Preliminary autopsy from the Will County Coroner’s Office showed Stubblefield died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy and toxicology reports.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Bolingbrook Police Department Investigations Division at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app. All contact with Crime Stoppers is anonymous and if the information leads to an arrest, a cash reward may be issued.

If anyone has any other felony crime or safety related information or the location of an offender with a felony warrant, contact Crime Stoppers.