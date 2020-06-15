Naperville Man Killed After Being Hit By Train
Railway crossing/md
The Will County Coroner’s office is reporting the death of Alexander E. Kearns a 20 year-old male resident of Naperville, Illinois who was pronounced deceased on Friday June 12, 2020 at the rail road crossing on 111th street near the intersection of Cedar Road in Naperville, Illinois. Mr. Kearns was involved in a pedestrian versus train incident.
The Will County Sheriff’s Police is investigating the incident. The autopsy was completed today, June 13th, 2020. Preliminary findings showed Mr. Kearns sustained multiple injuries due to a train striking a pedestrian. The final cause and manner of death will be determined at a later date pending police, autopsy, and toxicological reports.