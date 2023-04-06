1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Naperville Man Sentenced For Scheme To Steal Credit Cards Through The Mail

April 6, 2023 10:47AM CDT
Naperville/md

A Naperville man has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for a mail theft scheme that cost financial institutions over $400,000. Davey Hines was indicted by a federal grand jury in Feb. 2021 after recruiting U.S. Postal Service employees to steal mail. Investigators said the postal service employees would steal credit cards and other personal information to give to Hines in exchange for cash and other items of value. Ten other people face charges in the case.

