Naperville native earns award at Naval Supply Corps School

Ensign Peter Cogan, a native of Naperville, Illinois, recently received an award for their performance while training to join the Navy Supply Corps.

Cogan graduated from Neuqua Valley High School in 2019. Additionally, Cogan earned a degree from The Ohio State University in 2023.

Cogan was named 2nd Battalion’s Honor Graduate while attending the Basic Qualification Course (BQC), at Naval Supply Corps School, in Newport, Rhode Island. Cogan graduated from the course on June 7.

Considered to be one of the Navy’s greatest assets, supply officers must first train and be mentored at Naval Supply Corps School. Before any type of extraordinary achievement, the students must first pass a rigorous course structure to become a Navy supply officer.

“Being named Honor Graduate of my class is a very special achievement that would not have been made possible without the daily interactions amongst the fine men and women in my battalion,” said Cogan. “The Supply Corps is a truly remarkable community within the U.S. Navy that values teamwork, dedication and service. I am looking forward to taking what this schoolhouse has equipped me with and going out to make a difference in the fleet.”

Cogan joined the Navy one year ago. Today, Cogan serves as a supply officer.Navy supply officers ensure sailors have the tools and equipment they need to deter any threat and maintain warfighting readiness. With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to recruiting and retaining talented people from across the rich fabric of America. Cogan serves a Navy that operates far forward, around the world and around the clock, promoting the nation’s prosperity and security. The mission of Naval Supply Corps School is to provide students with the personal and professional foundations for success. This mission lends itself to the vision of the school, which is to ensure all supply corps officer graduates are prepared to provide global logistics support to the Navy. Once these service members finish training, they are deployed around the world putting their skill set to work.

Cogan is assigned to serve with USS Vermont, homeported at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.