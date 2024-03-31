Naperville native participates in bilateral exercise in Japan
March 31, 2024 5:58AM CDT
Lt. Dan Meaney, a native of Naperville, Illinois, recently participated in Exercise Keen Edge 2024 while serving the U.S. Navy in Japan.
Meaney graduated from Neuqua High School in 2010. Meaney earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014 and a master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2020.
The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Naperville.
“Life is all about relationships,” said Meaney. “Growing up, I learned to aim higher, look people in the eye and treat others with respect. It’s also important to cooperate with others who are not in your innermost circle.”