Naperville native participates in bilateral exercise in Japan

Meaney graduated from Neuqua High School in 2010. Meaney earned a bachelor’s in mechanical engineering with distinction from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2014 and a master’s in mechanical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in 2020.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Naperville.

“Life is all about relationships,” said Meaney. “Growing up, I learned to aim higher, look people in the eye and treat others with respect. It’s also important to cooperate with others who are not in your innermost circle.”