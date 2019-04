FILE - This file image made from video and provided by Jeopardy Productions, Inc. shows "Jeopardy!" contestant James Holzhauer on an episode that aired on April 17, 2019. On his 14th appearance Tuesday, April 23, 2019, Holzhauer eclipsed the $1 million mark in winnings. (Jeopardy Productions, Inc. via AP)

Naperville native James Holzhauer keeps making history on the game show Jeopardy! The Naperville North grad topped the one-million-dollar mark by adding nearly 119-thousand-dollars in winnings on yesterday’s episode. He is just the second person to earn over a million-dollars in the quiz show’s history. Holzhauer also holds the record for most money won in a single day when he took home just over 131-thousand dollars on April 17th.