Naperville Netflix Cheer Star Being Investigated By FBI
A Chicago area cheerleader featured on the Netflix docuseries Cheer is being investigated by the FBI over allegations of soliciting sexually explicit photos and sex from minors. USA TODAY reports agents executed a search warrant at Jerry Harris’ Naperville home yesterday. The investigation is based on accusations reported to police by Varsity Brands. The sports equipment company sent letters to police in Florida and Texas last month saying it had learned of inappropriate sexual conduct allegations against Harris and reported the information to authorities. The 21-year-old hasn’t been charged.