Naperville Police Arrest Man for December Gas Station Burglary

On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, Naperville Police responded to a gas station on the 2800 block of Book Road, in far northern Will County, for a delayed report of a burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival and review of surveillance footage from the business, responding officers learned that two subjects forced entry to the gas station at approximately 3:48 a.m., causing significant damage to the store and interior ATM and stealing more than $10,000 in merchandise and cash.

The Naperville Police Department’s subsequent investigation into the burglary lead to one of the subjects being identified as Christie K. Lopez, 30, of the 900 block of E. 83rd Street, Chicago. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Lopez and subsequently arrested him on Jan. 15, 2024. Lopez is charged with one count each of Burglary and Theft, both class 2 felonies, and two counts of Criminal Damage to Property, both class 4 felonies.

The Naperville Police Department’s investigation into the identity of the second suspect continues.