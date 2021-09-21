      Weather Alert

Naperville Residents Can Text 911 in Emergency Situations

Sep 21, 2021 @ 6:28am
(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

The city of Naperville is giving residents another way to contact law enforcement. The western suburb has launched integrated texting into its 911 answering system. Texting allows citizens in need of emergency services to reach the 911 dispatch center when calling is not an option. Customers with Verizon, AT&T or T-Mobile/Sprint wireless service can now send a text to Naperville’s dispatch center to request police, fire or emergency medical assistance from the Naperville Police and Fire departments.

