Naperville Ribfest Will Have A New Home In 2020

Kevin Griffin of Better Than Ezra performs at Naperville's Ribfest at Knoch Park on Monday, July 3, 2017, in Naperville, IL. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

It’s official. Ribfest is moving from Naperville to Romeoville. WJOL first reported this possible move a few months ago with Romeoville Mayor John Noak, who said the current site in Naperville would not be” suitable for their needs.”

Board of Directors of the Exchange Club of Naperville voted to approve the move to Romeoville. This year’s Ribfest will be held at Knoch Park for the last time. Ribfest has been held in Knock Park for the past 30 years.

The new location will be beside Romeoville Village Hall and Ribfest will have 35 acres to spread out beginning in 2020.

Since the club chartered in 1987, it has been dedicated to funding local and regional non-profit agencies that work to strengthen families, eliminate child abuse and domestic violence, and promote Americanism. More than $17.5 million from its service activities at Ribfest have been distributed to more than fifty local charities.

This year’s lineup for Ribfest 2019 on the Navistar Main Stage includes Billy Idol July 3rd, Flo Rida with fireworks by Meijer July 4th, and Brantley Gilbert July 5th.