Naperville School District 203 Teachers Union Says Strike Is Possible

Teachers in west suburban Naperville School District 203 may be heading for a strike. Their union says that if a new contract is not reached before classes get started on August 19 there would be a walkout. One of the sticking points includes family leave concerns. The union wants members to be allowed to use up to 12 weeks of accumulated sick days for family leave. Currently, union members can use six weeks of accumulated sick days for family leave and can take up to another six weeks of unpaid leave. Teacher pay is another concern.