Naperville Student Charged With Hate Crime Over Racist Craigslist Ad
Naperville /md
A Naperville Central High School student accused of posting a racist Craigslist ad is now charged with a hate crime. Prosecutors say the 14-year-old freshman took a photo of a black student last week and posted it to Craigslist with the caption Slave for sale. The boy appeared in juvenile court yesterday. Multiple students have been punished by the school over the post. The incident comes weeks after a group of customers walked out of a Naperville Buffalo Wild Wings after a manager told them another diner didn’t like to sit near black people.