Naperville: Suicidal Man Taken Into Custody Without Incident

On Friday, November 16th, the Will County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by Naperville Police who advised that a couple who reside at a residence on the 10000 block of Helene Avenue in Naperville had come into the police department to report that they had been battered by their son, Erik Molter, age 47. The couple stated that their son suffered from mental health issues and they believed he was suicidal. Naperville PD called the Sheriff’s Office for service in Will County jurisdiction.

Initial reports indicate that Molter and his mother were arguing when he began to get physical with her. Molter’s father then intervened and was then battered and tied up by his son. During the altercation, the parents were able to escape and went to the Naperville Police Department. The couple stated that there were weapons inside the home. The husband was transported to Edwards Hospital with bruising and a cut to his lip. The wife remained with police and suffered some bruising.

Upon arrival at the residence, Sheriff’s deputies set up a perimeter of the area. As attempts of making contact with Molter were beginning, a deputy observed Multer walking towards him outside. Molter immediately complied with deputy’s orders to get on the ground and he was taken into custody without incident. Molter stated to deputies that after the incident with his parents he went outside and was hiding in the back of the residence near a pond.

Erik Molter, age 47, is charged with aggravated battery, unlawful restraint, and domestic battery. He will be held at the Adult Detention Facility and will appear in bond court tomorrow.