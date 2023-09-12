NASA Astronaut Frank Rubio Breaks US Record For Longest Spaceflight

(Associated Press) – NASA astronaut Frank Rubio now holds the record for the longest U.S. spaceflight.

Rubio surpassed the U.S. record of 355 days on Monday at the International Space Station.

He arrived at the outpost last September with two Russians for a routine six months.

But their stay was doubled after their docked Soyuz capsule developed a coolant leak.

The trio will return to Earth later this month in a new capsule that was sent up empty for the ride home.

By then, Rubio will have spent 371 days in space.

Russia holds the world record of 437 days, set in the mid-1990s.