NASA Telescope Spots A Super Jupiter That Takes More Than A Century To Go Around Its Star

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Astronomers have directly observed a super Jupiter around a nearby star.

And they say it takes more than a century for the giant planet to orbit it. Scientists had long suspected a big planet circled this star 12 light-years away, but not this massive or far from its star.

A German-led team collected the images by the Webb Space Telescope last year and published the findings Wednesday in the journal Nature.

The planet is roughly the same diameter as Jupiter, but with six times the mass.

Launched in 2021, Webb is the biggest and most powerful observatory ever placed in space.