1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NASA Wants To Come Up With A New Clock For The Moon, Where Seconds Tick Away Faster

April 2, 2024 7:20PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — NASA wants to come up with an out-of-this-world way to keep track of time, putting the moon on its own souped-up clock.

It’s not quite a time zone like those on Earth, but an entire frame of time reference for the moon.

Because there’s less gravity on the moon, time there moves a tad quicker compared to Earth.

So the White House on Tuesday told NASA to work with international agencies to come up with a new moon-centric time reference system.

And then everything up there will operate on speeded-up moon time.

Popular Posts

1

Major Restaurant Chain Expected In Plainfield
2

Child Heard Crying At Joliet Hotel, Parents Arrested Found With Drugs And Unconscious In Bathroom
3

Horse Falls Out Of Trailer, Creates Backup on I-80
4

Joliet Man Dies Following Crash In Mokena
5

Gemini Giant Purchased By Joliet Historical Museum

Recent Posts