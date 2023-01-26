NASCAR Announces Concert Lineup For Chicago Street Race

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

NASCAR is revealing more details of the first-ever NASCAR Cup Series street race set to take place this summer in Chicago. The Chainsmokers and Miranda Lambert will headline full-length concerts with the support of The Black Crowes and Charley Crockett for the Chicago Street Race on July 1st and 2nd. Two-day general admission tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, February 2nd. Prices start at 269-dollars.