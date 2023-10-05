Joliet Once Again Not Getting NASCAR Race In 2024, Nod Goes To Chicago For A Second Year

The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is returning next year. The announcement comes after a study showed the inaugural race this past summer drew more than 47-thousand unique attendees and generated nearly 109-million-dollars in economic impact. The event will be held on July 6th and 7th in 2024. Following conversations with city leaders, NASCAR has agreed to shorten the event’s set up and tear down times and committed to addressing costs incurred by City departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event.