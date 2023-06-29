NASCAR Set Up Has Fans Very Close To The Action

The fans at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race this weekend will be very close to the action. These stands where the drivers will be making one of the turns is about 20 feet away.

Major Chicago roads, like Columbus Drive, Michigan Avenue and DuSable Lake Shore Drive will see race cars zoom through on July 1st and 2nd. The race will also travel along Lake Michigan and around Grant Park.

Multiple street closures are in effect. All roads within Grant Park are now closed until Tuesday, July 4th at the earliest. Closures will increase throughout the week, including on DuSable Lake Shore Drive and Michigan. Expect massive traffic delays as setup continues.

Closures below:

Columbus Drive between Roosevelt Road and Jackson Dr.

Congress Plaza Dr Both NB/SB between Harrison St and Van Buren St

Balbo Dr Both EB/WB between Michigan Ave and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Jackson Dr Both EB/WB between Michigan Ave and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Ida B. Wells Dr Both EB/WB between Michigan Ave and Columbus Dr

Ida B. Wells Dr Both EB/WB between Congress Plaza Dr and Columbus Dr

DuSable Lake Shore Drive (US 41) SB between Randolph St and McFetridge Dr

Monroe Dr Both EB/WB between Columbus Dr and DuSable Lake Shore Drive

Miranda Lambert and The Chainsmokers will perform.

More NASCAR Chicago Street Race street closures are in place. New closures began this week in and around Grant Park. As the course and viewing structures are assembled, residents can expect to see, parking restrictions, reroutes, and traffic impacts.

Over a dozen CTA bus routes will detour around NASCAR Street Race Course. The race at Chicago’s Grant Park is set for July 1 and 2. Most of the detours will take place between June 26 and July 5. The initial detours affect 15 bus routes around Grant Park near closures on Balbo Drive, Michigan Avenue, and Roosevelt Road. The CTA suggests riders transfer to downtown L stations to get through the Loop.