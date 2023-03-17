1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NASCAR Street Race Poses Big Problem For Shedd Aquarium

March 17, 2023 12:03PM CDT
(AP Photo/Stacy Thacker)

Shedd Aquarium could be missing out on potentially millions of dollars in revenue due to the NASCAR Street Race scheduled for Fourth of July weekend.  The planned street closures for the event will have a significant impact on the aquarium’s business, much like they have seen during Lollapalooza concerts.  Officials with the famed Chicago tourist attraction say that is their peak season, with ten-thousand guests a day, on average.  In addition to the daily foot traffic, the aquarium says summer programs for kids are likely to be impacted.

