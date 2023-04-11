1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race To Affect Traffic For Over A Month

April 11, 2023 1:23PM CDT
FILE – An elderly lady walks across the usually busy Columbus Drive that splits Chicago’s Grant Park in half, early in the coronavirus pandemic March 23, 2020. NASCAR announced plans Tuesday, July 19, 2022, for a Cup Series street race to be held in Chicago on July 2, 2023. The course will include Lake Shore Drive, Michigan Avenue and South Columbus Drive, where the start/finish line and pit road will be located directly in front of Buckingham Fountain. It will pass through Grant Park and approach the northern edge of Soldier Field. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race will affect traffic around Grant Park for over a month.  City officials released details about road closures and traffic patterns leading up to the races over July 4th weekend.  The two-point-two-mile course is set to close the major thoroughfares of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue.  The earliest pre-race closures begin June 2nd, when parking restrictions start on Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.

