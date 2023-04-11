NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race To Affect Traffic For Over A Month
April 11, 2023 1:23PM CDT
NASCAR’s Chicago Street Race will affect traffic around Grant Park for over a month. City officials released details about road closures and traffic patterns leading up to the races over July 4th weekend. The two-point-two-mile course is set to close the major thoroughfares of DuSable Lake Shore Drive, Columbus Drive and Michigan Avenue. The earliest pre-race closures begin June 2nd, when parking restrictions start on Columbus Drive between Jackson and Balbo.