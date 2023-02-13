Nashville Murder Suspect Arrested in Joliet

Andra T. Christman (Photo Credit: Will County Sheriff's Office)

WJOL News has confirmed that a murder suspect out of Nashville, Tennessee was arrested in Joliet on Friday night. Joliet Police launched an operation with detectives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department to bring 49-year-old Andra Christman into custody.

Christman is a suspect in the December 2022 shooting death of a 31-year-old female from Nashville. Joliet and Nashville Police learned that Christman was a home in the 1400 block of Sehring Street. He surrendered to authorities without incident.

Christman was originally wanted for a probation violation warrant from Nashville for a

weapons charge, however, following Christman’s arrest, Metropolitan Nashville Police

Department Detectives secured an arrest warrant for homicide.

He was transported to the Will County Adult Detention Facility where he awaits extradition back to Tennessee.