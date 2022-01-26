      Weather Alert

Nationwide Group Calls On Illinois To Do More To Prevent Highway Deaths

Jan 26, 2022 @ 12:22pm
(AP Photo/Seth Perlman File)

A nationwide group is calling on Illinois to do more to prevent highway deaths by passing laws to promote highway safety. The group called Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, based in Washington DC, has released its latest report on state highway safety laws. It says improvement is needed in Illinois because of gaps in the recommended legislation. The group says the legislation would improve highway safety by focusing on all-rider motorcycle helmet requirements and improved child passenger safety standards.

Popular Posts
Two Semi Crash on I-80 Injures Two, One Seriously
Update: Will County Coroner Identifies Man Killed In Second Major Accident On Friday in the Will County Area
Joliet Police Arrested 87-year-old For Shooting In Direction Of His Neighbor
Gov. Pritzker Announces $111 Million in Back to Business Grants Distributed to Support Small Businesses
Romeoville And Naperville Exchange Club's Ribfest Part Ways
Connect With Us Listen To Us On