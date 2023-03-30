A ‘Nature Fiber Art Exhibit’ begins April 1 at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook. Fiber artwork created by members of the Professional Art Quilt Alliance will be on display through May 7. Artists will be in attendance during the visitor center’s Earth Day Festival on April 22. (Photo by Forest Preserve staff | Suzy Lyttle)

‘Nature Fiber Art Exhibit’ opens April 1 at Hidden Oaks

Fiber art created by members of the Professional Art Quilt Alliance will be on display at Hidden Oaks Nature Center in Bolingbrook from April 1 through May 7. Artists will be in attendance during an Earth Day Festival on April 22 to talk about their creations.

Boating season begins, Hidden Lakes Trout Farm reopens on April 1

April 1 marks the official start of boating season. Boat launches at Rock Run Rookery in Joliet and Whalon Lake in Naperville will reopen. Also, the gates will reopen at Hidden Lakes Trout Farm in Bolingbrook and the lower parking lot at McKinley Woods – Frederick’s Grove in Channahon.

Nature Foundation’s native plant sale series kicks off April 1

The first of five native plant sales hosted by The Nature Foundation of Will County begins at 9 a.m. April 1. Plant orders can be taken online through April 30, and plant pickup days are scheduled for May 20 and 21 at Isle a la Cache in Romeville.

