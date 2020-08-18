Navy Pier Shutting Down Indefinitely After Labor Day Due To COVID-19
The Ferris wheel at Navy Pier along Chicago's lakefront is seen from the deck of an architectural tour boat on Saturday, May 3, 2008. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Chicago’s largest tourist attraction is closing indefinitely after Labor Day. Navy Pier officials announced this morning that they will shut down for the rest of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They hope to reopen next spring. The closure comes as the Pier’s nonprofit operator faces a 20-million-dollar budget shortfall due to low visitor turnout.