Navy To Start Randomly Testing SEALs, Special Warfare Troops For Steroids

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Navy will begin randomly testing its special operations forces for steroids’ and other performance-enhancing drugs beginning in November.

It’s a groundbreaking step that military leaders have long resisted.

Rear Adm. Keith Davids, the commander of Naval Special Warfare Command, announced the new program Friday in a message to his force.

He says it is necessary to protect their health, safety and military readiness.

A driving factor in the announcement was the death of a Navy SEAL candidate early last year.

It has been in the works for months.