NBA Signs New 11-Year Media Rights Deal With Disney, NBC, And Amazon

July 25, 2024 6:43AM CDT
Credit: MGN

(Associated Press) – The NBA signed its 11-year media rights deal with Disney, NBC and Amazon Prime Video on Wednesday after saying it was not accepting Warner Bros. Discovery’s $1.8 billion per year offer to continue its longtime relationship with the league.

The media rights deals were approved by the league’s Board of Governors last week and will bring the league about $76 billion over those 11 years.

WBD had five days to match a part of those deals and said it was exercising its right to do so, but its offer was not considered a true match by the NBA.

It says it will now take appropriate action.

