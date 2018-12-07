Nearly $300,000 Donated by Chicagoland Speedway
By Monica DeSantis
|
Dec 7, 2018 @ 6:56 AM
Will County Children's Advocacy with board member Scott Slocum

Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s charitable entity, Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.), donated more than 50-thousand dollars in grants to 31 deserving Chicagoland community organizations. The seventh annual luncheon honored those organizations on Thursday, December 6th.

In addition more than 148-thousand dollars was distributed by Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway through contributions to 23 local service groups for their work during the NHRA and NASCAR event weekends. Beyond that, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s food and beverage partner, Levy Restaurants, contributed another $97,923 as it staffed its concession locations with yet another collection of charitable groups. In the end, the four entities provided a total of $299,264 in donations to deserving organizations within the region in 2018.

Scott Paddock, president of Chicagoland Speedway says, “It is incredibly humbling to reflect upon the impact Chicagoland Speedway, Route 66 Raceway, R.A.C.E. and Levy Restaurants has had in the local community through R.A.C.E.” Paddock says, since R.A.C.E.’s inception in 2012, they have collectively presented $2.1 million to deserving charitable organizations, athletic teams and clubs.

Barry Kolanowski with Senior Services of Will County
Scott Paddock Chicagoland Speedway RACE
SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Crest Hill Woman Charged With Forging Check From Employer One Year Moratorium On Video Gaming Licenses On East Side Of Joliet Troy Craughwell’s New Kindness Club Making a Difference in School, Community Caterpillar Inc. Announces Cuts at Joliet Plant Lewis University Reschedules Winter Commencement Illinois Higher Ed Board Wants 16 Percent Funding Boost
Comments