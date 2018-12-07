Nearly $300,000 Donated by Chicagoland Speedway

Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s charitable entity, Racing Advocates for Community Enrichment (R.A.C.E.), donated more than 50-thousand dollars in grants to 31 deserving Chicagoland community organizations. The seventh annual luncheon honored those organizations on Thursday, December 6th.

In addition more than 148-thousand dollars was distributed by Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway through contributions to 23 local service groups for their work during the NHRA and NASCAR event weekends. Beyond that, Chicagoland Speedway and Route 66 Raceway’s food and beverage partner, Levy Restaurants, contributed another $97,923 as it staffed its concession locations with yet another collection of charitable groups. In the end, the four entities provided a total of $299,264 in donations to deserving organizations within the region in 2018.

Scott Paddock, president of Chicagoland Speedway says, “It is incredibly humbling to reflect upon the impact Chicagoland Speedway, Route 66 Raceway, R.A.C.E. and Levy Restaurants has had in the local community through R.A.C.E.” Paddock says, since R.A.C.E.’s inception in 2012, they have collectively presented $2.1 million to deserving charitable organizations, athletic teams and clubs.