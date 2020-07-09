      Breaking News
Nearly A Thousand New Illinois COVID-19 Cases Reported

Jul 9, 2020 @ 8:55am
Illinois health officials say nearly a thousand new confirmed COVID-19 cases are being reported. Officials announced the new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to over 149-thousand cases. Over 35 new confirmed deaths were also reported. The statewide death toll from COVID-19 stands just under 71-hundred.

In Will County there were no deaths reported on Wednesday. The death toll stands at 323. There were 66 new COVID-19 cases reported for a total of 7,077 according to the Will County Health Department.

