Nearly Half Of All Registered Voters In Will County Early Voted
First Day of voting Will County Building
Almost half of all registered voters in Will County have already cast their ballots. Will County Clerk Lauren Staley-Ferry says between in-person early voting and mail in ballots total 213,000. There are 460,000 registered voters in Will County. Staley-Ferry says today may be not see as many lines as there are 304 precincts which turns out to be about 805 people per precinct if spread out equally. Early voting had 24 polling places open. The polls closed at 7 p.m. All early voting and vote by mail ballots will be counted and uploaded first then the precincts will be added.