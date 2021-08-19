      Weather Alert

Nearly Thirty Schools Put On Probation For Defying Mask Mandate

Aug 19, 2021 @ 11:29am
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Nearly 30 Illinois schools have been placed on probation for defying Governor J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate. The probations were in place as of Tuesday afternoon. The districts on probation have the right to meet with the Illinois State Board of Education and to submit a corrective action plan. School districts who do not correct policies are at risk of losing recognition status, which would end state funding and the ability to participate in IHSA and IESA sports. Districts have 60 days after a conference with the ISBE to act.

