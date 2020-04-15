Nearly Two Dozen Die From Coronavirus At Joliet Nursing Home
Symphony of Joliet/ss
A dire situation at Symphony of Joliet. Twenty-two nursing home residents have died from COVID-19 and one employee has also died. Over the last two weeks, the nursing home has been moving residents who have either tested negative or presumed negative for coronavirus to other nursing homes within the Symphony of Care Network according. Lauryn Allison Director of Communications says Symphony operates 26 nursing homes between Illinois and Indiana.
Pre-pandemic there were 165 residents at Symphony of Joliet. Thirty-seven residents who have tested negative or are presumed negative for COVID-19 have been moved to other facilities.
Allison says “The COVID-19 virus is exasperatingly unpredictable. The healthcare providers at Symphony Joliet, and around the world right now, are providing direct, highly intense, and sustained care to a growing number of patients who are falling ill due to this virus. They truly are heroes, doing all they can to balance their personal feelings with the level-headed bravery required of their profession, required to uphold the commitment of their oath to help, heal, and serve.” Allison says, “We stand with them all. We feel the pain and uncertainty of our guests and their loved ones, and we are praying for this all to end soon.”