Nearly Two Years After First Positive Case In Will County, IDPH Reports 1500 Deaths In Will County

Will County surpassed an ominous milestone on Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health reports over 160,000 people in Will County have contracted coronavirus since the start of the pandemic. The death toll in Will County is 1500.
March 17th will mark two years since the first COVID positive patient was reported in Will County.
Starting March 14, the Will County Health Department will be changing its COVID-19 vaccination clinic hours.
New hours effective March 14, 2022 will be:
501 Ella Avenue, Joliet, IL 60433
Tuesdays: 1:30-5:30pm
Thursdays: 9:00am-5:30pm
323 Quadrangle Drive, Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Wednesdays: 10:00am – 5:30pm
