Neighbor Heard Homeowners Arguing Followed by Gunshots; Will County Sheriff Investigating Murder/Suicide in Homer Glen

A murder suicide in Homer Glen has the Will County Sheriff’s office investigating.

It was on Sunday, November 19th, 2023 at approximately 5:46 PM, deputies with the Will County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13600 block of Shannon Drive in the Village of Homer Glen for a shots fired complaint. While deputies were responding to the residence, the 911 caller stated that she heard the homeowners arguing which was followed by the sound of gunshots coming from inside of the residence.

When deputies arrived, they located a male and female laying on the kitchen floor covered in blood. Both individuals had been shot and showed no signs of life. Members from Northwest Homer Fire Department responded to the scene and confirmed that both individuals were deceased. A small caliber handgun was found in close proximity to both individuals. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators (CSI) with the Will County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to residence to begin this death investigation.

The initial investigation was able to determine that this isolated incident was the result of a murder and suicide. An autopsy is scheduled for both individuals involved in this incident. The identities of the deceased will not be released until proper notification to the families can be made. There is no danger to the public and additional information will be released regarding this incident when appropriate.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues and thoughts of suicide, help can be found by calling the 988 Lifeline. The 988 Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention, and crisis resource for you or your loved ones. Simply dial 988 from any touch tone phone.

