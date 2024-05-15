Netflix Will Carry NFL Games On Christmas Day For 3 Years, Including 2 This Upcoming Season

(Associated Press) – Netflix and the NFL announced a three-year deal for the streaming giant to carry games on Christmas Day.

Netflix will have both games this year and at least one game in 2025 and ’26.

Netflix announced during its upfront presentation to advertisers that it will have defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City at Pittsburgh followed by Baltimore at Houston.

Netflix began airing NFL programming last year with the series “Quarterback.”

A series on wide receivers will premiere this year. Netflix began airing live sports events last year, but it was exhibition events in golf and tennis.

It is also scheduled to air the July 20 bout between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul and next year will start carrying World Wrestling Entertainment’s flagship show, “Raw.”