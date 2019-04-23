Nettle Creek Fire Classified as Undetermined

The investigation into the cause and origin of the April 1st, 2019 fire that destroyed the Nettle Creek Club in Morris has been completed. After conducting more than 20 interviews with workers, contractors and first arriving firefighters the cause of the fire is officially being classified as undetermined. There were no suspicious or criminal circumstances found by investigators. The origin of the fire was determined to be in the attic. The fire was investigated by the Illinois State Fire Marshal Office, The United States ATF, Grundy County Sheriff Department, MABAS Division 15 and the Morris Fire District. Estimated damages for structure loss, contents and site cleanup remains in excesses of 2 million dollars. The property will be released back to the property owners soon.