New Assistant Principals Named At Joliet District 86 Schools

Four new assistant principals are in place for the 2023-2024 school year in Joliet Public Schools District 86. Sara Coombs is the new assistant principal at Washington Junior High, Elizabeth Darlin at Lynne Thigpen Elementary, Jordan Miller at Thomas Jefferson Elementary, and Mia Suarez at Gompers Junior High School.

Jordan Miller replaces Ben Meinert, who was promoted to principal at Woodland Elementary School, as assistant principal at Thomas Jefferson Elementary School. Jordan has been in District 86 for the last eight years including two years as an academic advisor at Washington Junior High. He holds a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and sports studies from Eastern Illinois University and a master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of St. Francis.

Elizabeth Darlin was moved from academic advisor at Lynne Thigpen Elementary School to assistant principal after spending the last eight years in the school district. Elizabeth holds a bachelor’s degree from Illinois State University with a major in elementary education and a minor in music and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Lewis University.

Mia Suarez is moving from assistant principal at Sator Sanchez Elementary School to Gompers Junior High School. She replaces James Kikos who was named principal at Isaac Singleton Elementary School. Mia brings over 21 years of educational experience to the position. Prior to moving to Joliet last year, Mia served as a dean and an assistant principal in Peoria. She has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Northeastern Illinois University and two master’s degrees from Western Illinois University in school counseling and educational leadership.

Sara Coombs is beginning her 24 th year in Joliet Public Schools District 86. She will serve as the assistant principal at Washington Junior High after spending the last three years as an academic advisor at Dirksen Junior High. Sara has a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and a master’s degree in educational administration from Governors State University.