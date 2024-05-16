New Avenue resurfacing begins May 20

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of New Avenue, from State Street (Illinois 171) to south of Romeo Road/135th Street, in Lockport, will require intermittent daytime lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, May 20.

The $1.5 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 1.7-mile stretch of New Avenue and replacing deteriorated curbs, is anticipated to be completed in early August. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of Rebuild Illinois, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Four of Rebuild Illinois included approximately $12.1 billion of improvements statewide on 5,339 miles of highway, 533 bridges and 762 additional safety improvements.