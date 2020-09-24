New Batman Movie To Be Filmed In Chicago
(AP Photo/Ginnette Riquelme)
Batman will be back in Chicago. The movie will be shot in the Windy City next month. Most of it will take place in the downtown area. The stars of the DC film are Robert Pattinson, who will play the caped crusader. Others in the movie include Zoe Kravitz plays Catwoman, Colin Farrell, the Penguin, Paul Dano, the Riddler; and Jeffrey Wright, Commissioner James Gordon. The film is expected to reach the theaters in October of 2021.