      Weather Alert

New Bill Pushes For Fewer Tests To Become Teacher

Nov 24, 2021 @ 2:34pm
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Illinois lawmakers are pushing to decrease the number of tests required to become a teacher. A new bill is aimed at decreasing testing requirements and increasing the number of teachers in the state. The bill would get rid of teacher performance assessments called edTPA’s. Representative Sue Scherer says she’s continued to reintroduce the bill because superintendents keep reaching out to say they are struggling to hire new teachers saying that assessments can be a roadblock. The edTPA is one of several ways potential educators are evaluated.

Popular Posts
2021 Thanksgiving Hoops Schedule Adjusted After Joliet Central Unable to Continue
More details Following Shooting Reported at Joliet Gas Station
Street Gang Member Captured In Joliet Held on $3 Million Bond
Asleep at the Wheel with a gun in his lap
Charges Filed Against Man Shot By Joliet Police
Connect With Us Listen To Us On