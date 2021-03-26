New Bill Would Release Inmates Convicted For Cannabis
A new bill brought forth in the Illinois House would release inmates who were convicted for cannabis. Introduced by Democratic State Representative Mary Flowers, of Chicago, House Bill 3085 would also clear any marijuana charges from criminal records, regardless of the amount of involved. Marijuana is now legal in Illinois, and a person is allowed to carry up to 30 grams.