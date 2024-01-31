New Billboard Ad Campaign Promoting Starved Rock Pokes Fun At Famous Billboards Along 294

If you’ve ever driven along I-294 towards O’Hare Airport you may have noticed the Brian Urlacher billboards promoting hair growth. A new ad campaign by Heritage Corridor Destinations and Enjoy Illinois are having a little fun with former Chicago Bears ad campaign. Enjoy Illinois’ new billboard promoting baldness. “Bald is Beautiful ” so “Flock to the Rock ” to see bald eagles. The billboards are up for the next two weeks, interspersed throughout the Urlacher boards that have been up for about three years.